Chillicothe FFA students participate in Fall Speaking Contest

Chillicothe FFA students recently participated in the Area II Fall Speaking Contest in Gallatin.

Rachel Holt competed in the Missouri Farm Bureau Contest, Madelyn Wilford competed in the Missouri Pork Producers Contest, Abbey Hayen competed in the Missouri Institute of Cooperatives, Seth Hansen competed in the Missouri Teach Ag, Josh Eckert competed in the Missouri Soil and Water Conservation, Claire Ripley competed in the Missouri Sheep Producers, Lucas Campbell competed in the Missouri Pet Breeders, Selby Miller competed in the Missouri Quarter Horse, and Clara Leamer competed in the Missouri Young Farmers speech contest.

Rachel, Madelyn, Abbey, Seth, Josh, Claire, and Lucas moved on to the district competition on November 13, 2019.

Chillicothe FFA students also participated in the Northwest District Fall Speaking Contest in Cameron.

Rachel Holt competed in the Missouri Farm Bureau Contest, Madelyn Wilford competed in the Missouri Pork Producers Contest, Abbey Hayen competed in the Missouri Institute of Cooperatives, Seth Hansen competed in the Missouri Teach Ag, Josh Eckert competed in the Missouri Soil and Water Conservation, Claire Ripley competed in the Missouri Sheep Producers, and Lucas Campbell competed in the Missouri Pet Breeders speech contest.

Rachel received second place in the Farm Bureau competition. Josh received first place in the MO Soil and Water Conservation competition and will compete at the state level on December 3, 2019, in Lake Ozark, MO.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 1 Shares