Chillicothe FFA members chosen as officer and state officer candidate

One Chillicothe FFA member has been selected as an area officer and another has been selected as a state officer candidate.

Kaylee Lewis was chosen to be the Area 2 first Vice President for the 2018-2019 school year. She will serve in an official capacity in activities such as the Area Greenhand Initiation, Greenhand Motivational Conference, North Central Missouri Fair, and Area Chapter Officer Institute. Lewis will also organize area meetings and lead the officer team.

Claire Shipp was selected as one of two Area 2 state officer candidates and will attend the next round of state interviews in Columbia April 13th.

Like this: Like Loading...