Chillicothe FFA members attend HYMAX Academy

One hundred members from across Missouri attended the Annual HYMAX Academy from June 14 – June 16, 2019.

HYMAX, Helping Youth Maximize their Agricultural eXperience, is a prestigious State Leadership Academy sponsored by the Missouri FFA Association and held at Camp Rising Sun, located within the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.

The 2019 HYMAX Academy provided extensive leadership training focusing on developing self, working on teams, agriculture advocacy, and learning how to enhance their Supervised Agricultural Experience. FFA members attending HYMAX 2019 were taught by agriculture and leadership experts, along with touring non-traditional agriculture businesses. The members from the Chillicothe FFA Chapter that attended were Josh Eckert, Clara Leamer, Selby Miller, and Owen Oesch.

These 100 high school entering sophomores were selected from numerous applicants to attend this specialized academy based on their FFA leadership involvement, community engagement, and academics. The HYMAX Academy members were mentored by MO State FFA Officers, college student aged Small Group leaders, Agricultural Educators, and MO FFA State Staff. Students learn how to advocate for agriculture, overcome obstacles and develop their communication and personal skills.

The National FFA Organization makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Nationally there are over 500,000 FFA members. Missouri ranks 4th in the nation with over 25,000 FFA members.