Chillicothe FFA member attends HYMAX Academy

A member from the Chillicothe FFA Chapter, Connor Keithley, recently attended the 6th Annual HYMAX Academy.

HYMAX, which is sponsored by the Missouri FFA Association, was held at Camp Rising Sun located within the Lake of the Ozarks State Park. The academy provided extensive leadership training for 100 high school students who are members of FFA across Missouri every year.

The high school sophomore students were selected out of many applicants to attend this Agricultural Advocacy Academy. They were trained by MO State FFA Officers as well as past MO State FFA Officers, Agricultural Educators, Teach Ag Ed Ambassadors, and MO FFA State Staff. Students learn how to advocate for agriculture, strengthen their Supervised Agricultural Experience, and develop their communication and personal leadership skills.

The National FFA Organization makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. Nationally there are over 500,000 FFA members. Missouri ranks 4th in the nation with over 25,000 FFA members.

