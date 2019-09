A Chillicothe FFA Chapter team placed first overall in the area trap shoot at the Trenton Trap and Skeet Range Saturday.

Chillicothe Team A received first place. Individuals with top ten honors overall included Wade Horton with first, Trace Rardon second, and Morgan Anderson third. Individuals with top-five honors in the female division included Brooke Horton with second.

Chillicothe FFA had four teams with 26 individuals shoot Saturday.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 12 Shares