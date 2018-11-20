Chillicothe FFA Chapter attends trap shoot in Trenton

The Chillicothe FFA Chapter attended the area trap shoot held at the Trenton Trap Range on November 3, 2018.

The Chillicothe FFA Chapter had 6 teams consisting of 24 individuals shoot on Saturday. They included Ethan Cooper A-46, Drake Bradley A-35, Clayton Walker A-44, Mack Anderson A-46, Garrett Cramer A-45, Trace Rardon A-43, Kale Campbell B-25, Bryce Wolf B-39, Dakota Ferrell B-31, Tucker Burtch B-42, Morgan Anderson C-39, Sam Meservey C-41, Chase Neptune C-37, Wade Horton C-39, Hunter Woodcock C-29, Brock Gott D-37, Malloree Summers D-30, Keegan Valbracht D-29, Matt Hawkins D-27, Sullevin Diegelman D–36, Josh Meservey E-23, Spencer Cairns F-16, Gage Labaw F-20, Carson Crawford F-32, Randy Plattner (FFA Advisor), Tony Burtch (volunteer coach), John Cramer (volunteer coach) and Brice Walker (volunteer coach)/that traveled to Trenton.

Chillicothe Team A received first place, Team C received fourth place, Team D received fifth, and Team B received eighth in the team competition. Individuals with top ten honors overall were 1st (tie) Mack Anderson, 1st (tie) Ethan Cooper, 3rd Garrett Cramer, 4th (tie) Clayton Walker, 6th (tie) Trace Rardon, 9th (tie) Tucker Burtch and 10th (tie) Wyatt Maddux.

The individual with top-five honors in the female division was Malloree Summers placing second.