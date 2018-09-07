Chillicothe FFA Barnwarming King and Queen candidates announced

The Chillicothe FFA has selected its Barnwarming King and Queen candidates.

Candidates are seniors Kaylee Lewis and Drake Bradley, juniors Josie Reeter and Hesston Campbell, sophomores Chloe Funk and Connor Keithley, and freshmen Selby Miller and Gage Leamer.

Leda Schreiner of the Litton Agriculture Campus reports the candidates will lead the charge in the fundraising efforts of the FFA members.

The class that averages the most money per member will have its candidates crowned king and queen at the Barnwarming Dance November 3rd. The members are available to do odd jobs around the house or farm and the chapter has set a goal to raise $30,000 this year for chapter operations.

Anyone with any type of job can call an FFA member or an advisor at the Litton Agriculture Campus at 660-646-3131.