Chillicothe FFA agricultural sales team places third in state competition

The Chillicothe FFA Chapter placed third in the agricultural sales career development event at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention. There were 16 teams in the competition.

The team members include Seth Hansen, Gabbryelle Hapes, Makenna Campbell, and Chandler Stedem. Hansen placed second, Hapes placed fourth, Campbell placed 31st and Stedem placed 40th out of 56 participants. The Chillicothe FFA advisors are Brook Kreatz, Lance Martin, Rhonda Oesch, Randy Plattner, and Neal Wolf.

Entries include an individual sales presentation and team sales situation for an agricultural product. Competitors also are asked to demonstrate their ability to relate to customers, prospect for customers, and carry out promotions. These students can successfully apply classroom learning to real-life situations.

Sponsored by the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, this CDE is one way the FFA prepares student members for career success. CDEs engage student learning and make a real connection to lifetime goals.

