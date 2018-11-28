Chillicothe Elks Lodge Gun, Knife and Sports Show slated for this weekend

Interested parties can buy, sell, and trade at the Chillicothe Elks Lodge Gun, Knife, and Sports Show this weekend to benefit area youth and veteran activities.

The show emphasizing shooting and sportsmen will be at the lodge at 401 Harvester Road Friday evening December 30 from 5 to 8 o’clock, Saturday from 9 o’clock in the morning to 6 o’clock in the evening, and Sunday from 9 to 2 o’clock.

A gun raffle will be held Sunday at 2 o’clock and the winner does not need to be present to win. Admission to the Gun and Knife Sports Show costs $7.00 per day. Food and drinks served by the Ladies Auxiliary will be available. Twenty-four-hour security will be provided.

Anyone wanting to have a table at the event should contact Jim Donoho at 816-668-3667. Other information can be obtained by calling the Chillicothe Elks Lodge at 660-646-5350.