Chillicothe Education Association to host Team Trivia Championship

The Chillicothe Education Association will host the 16th Annual Chillicothe Team Trivia Championship Friday, March 2, 2018, to raise money for scholarships.

The competition will be at the Chillicothe High School from 7 to 10 o’clock and will consist of several rounds of questions. The team with the most points at the end of the rounds will be declared Chillicothe Team Trivia Champion and receive a traveling trophy. Teams of no more than five members may enter the competition for $35 per team as space permits.

Drinks and snacks will be provided at the event with proceeds benefitting scholarships for local high school seniors.

Questions can be directed to [email protected].

Like this: Like Loading...