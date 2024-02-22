Chillicothe driver’s testing moves to new location

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe License Office has announced a significant change for driver’s testing in Chillicothe, effective from February 28th.

The testing location will be relocated to the Chillicothe City Hall, situated at 415 Washington Street. Individuals coming for their driving tests are advised to enter the building and proceed to the left.

Previously, the driver exam station was listed under the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 901 Webster Street. This move aims to streamline the testing process and make it more accessible for test takers.

For further details regarding the change in the testing location, individuals can contact the office at 660-973-4192.

