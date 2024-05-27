Chillicothe drivers involved in Route V mirror strike incident

Share To Your Social Network

A collision occurred on Route V near LIV 228 in Livingston County, about five miles south of Chula, at approximately 6:00 p.m. on May 26, 2024.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 1999 Ford F250 driven by John K. Valbracht, 21, of Chillicothe, Missouri and a 2004 Ford F350 driven by Gabriel D. Jeffries, 30, also of Chillicothe, Missouri. Both vehicles sustained minor damage and were driven from the scene.

The incident happened as Valbracht was traveling northbound and Jeffries was traveling southbound. The two vehicles met at the center of the roadway and struck mirrors before continuing. The crash was reported late.

John K. Valbracht suffered minor injuries and was transported by a private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Trooper K.J. Cool.

