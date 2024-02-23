Chillicothe couple to be honored by Northwest Missouri State

Share To Your Social Network

A Chillicothe couple will be honored in April by the Northwest Missouri State University Alumni Association in Maryville. Lynn and Marsha Leopard are set to receive the Turret Service Award at an April 13 banquet. Northwest Missouri State reports that this award acknowledges a graduate, former student, current or retired staff member who has made significant contributions of time and talents that benefit and promote the University and the Alumni Association. A news release recognizes the Leopards for supporting Northwest, their community, church, and schools with a passion, spirit, and focus that embodies the University’s culture.

As a member of the Northwest Alumni Board from 2014 to 2020, Marsha Leopard co-created and hosted a “senior send-off” for Chillicothe High School students entering Northwest. She also was the chair of the Alumni Promotion Committee. During a fundraising campaign (“Forever Green”), she helped lead the alumni board to new levels of giving. The Leopards established the Alsbury-Leopard Music Scholarship to support vocal and instrumental majors. The scholarship honors three generations of Northwest graduates from their family involved with the University music program.

Marsha Alsbury Leopard graduated from Northwest in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree and in 1976 with a master’s degree – both in elementary education. She was employed for 37 years as a school teacher – first in Stanberry and then in Chillicothe.

After retiring in 2005, she continued to teach on a part-time basis, then served as a consultant on a Department of Elementary and Secondary Education grant program for Missouri preschools. Lynn Leopard earned his master’s degree in secondary education while at Northwest in 1976. He was employed for 31 years as a high school teacher for math and computer classes, plus as a football and golf coach at Chillicothe. Leopard was credited with setting up the first computer lab and networked all schools in the Chillicothe district. His career also included 22 years as a communication security supervisor with the Missouri Air National Guard. After retiring from public education, Leopard was a GED (General Education Degree) supervisor for ten years with the Chillicothe Correctional Center for women.

Community activities in Chillicothe for Lynn and Marsha Leopard include numerous leadership and service roles. The Northwest Missouri State Alumni Association will honor Mr. and Mrs. Leopard, along with six other individuals, at the April 13 banquet. It’s to be held at the Agricultural Learning Center of the R.T. Wright Farm located on Highway 71 in Maryville.

