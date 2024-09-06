Chillicothe council to review three ordinances at September 9 meeting

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe City Council will meet on September 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Chillicothe City Hall to discuss three ordinances.

One ordinance involves approving a contract with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission for professional grant writing and administrative services. Another ordinance addresses accepting the lowest responsible bid for infield renovations at Chuck Haney Field in Shaffer Park. The third ordinance would accept the lowest responsible bid to paint the slides at the Chilli Bay Water Park.

The council’s agenda also includes a discussion regarding the new police facility and finance options, as well as a closed session for employee matters.

Post Views: 137

Related