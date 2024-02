Share To Your Social Network

At 5:25 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, resident Barbara Banning, DOC No. 1137489, was pronounced dead at the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Banning, a 78-year-old resident, was serving a 25-year sentence for second-degree murder and first-degree arson from Lawrence County. She was received by the Missouri Department of Corrections on Jan. 25, 2006.

Banning died of apparent natural causes.

