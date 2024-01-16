Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Board to meet Jan. 18

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Board is set to discuss website contract options. The board’s meeting is scheduled at Chillicothe City Hall on January 18 at noon.

Other items on the agenda encompass a board retreat and strategic planning wrap-up, grants, a marketing plan, and forthcoming calendars for the welcome center, director, and community.

Reports on social media and the website, sales and public relations, visitors, and mini-grants are also due. The agenda for the Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Board meeting on January 18 includes updates on hotels, restaurants, and attractions.

