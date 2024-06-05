Chillicothe Community Chorus concert set for June 23 at 3 p.m.

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Community Chorus will perform later this month. Doors at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center in Chillicothe will open June 23 at 2 p.m., and the concert will be at 3 p.m.

Director Betty Preston Steele says about 40 singers from the North Central Missouri area will perform pop and classical-style songs.

The theme for the event is “Don’t Stop the Music.” Preston Steele believes music is important and is using the subject of travel as part of the theme. One number to be performed is called “Don’t Stop the Music.”

Steele enjoys incorporating a “local flavor,” so she wrote a parody of “King of the Road.” “Chillicothe Is Our Town” also uses the tune of “King of the Road.”

About 16 men from the group, who are the tenors and basses, will sing “In the Garden” and “Brighten My Soul with Sunshine.”

Preston Steele notes instrumentalists will play with the Chillicothe Community Chorus. They will include Joyce Stark, Kailey Howard, Hallie Gault, and Ryan Koster. Carolyn Johnson will be the accompanist.

The sound technician will be Willie Cobb, and the video techs will be Pam Constant and Terri Dupy.

The Chillicothe Community Chorus concert on June 23 is part of the Chillicothe Area Arts Council season. If someone is an Arts Council member, that person can get into the concert for free with his or her Arts Council season ticket.

Advance tickets for the show cost $20 for adults. Call the Chillicothe Area Arts Council Office at 660-646-1173 to reserve advance tickets.

Tickets on the day of the performance will be $25 for adults and $10 for students in kindergarten through college.

