Chillicothe City Council to reimburse school district for their sports fees

The Chillicothe City Council has approved reimbursing the Chillicothe R-2 School District for their spring sports activity fee due to sports being canceled. City Administrator Darin Chappell reported the high school pays to use city facilities, and the reimbursement is for $1,950.

Chappell told the council the Chilli Bay Water Park is doing well. Employees are sanitizing and taking other precautions. He noted no staff members have been sick, and there have been no reports of sickness originating from the pool.

Preteen Miss Heartland Princess of America Molly Kennebeck presented her Community Service Platform “The Vape Free Kids Coalition.” She talked about how dangerous vaping is and discouraged young people from being involved with vaping.

