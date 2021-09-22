Chillicothe City Council to meet on Thursday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will consider ordinances September 23rd involving city code, an agreement for architectural survey services, and storage containers. The meeting will be in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities meeting room at 5:30 in the evening.

The ordinance involving city code would amend the section called “Eating Places, Drinking on Premises, Retail Packaged Sales, License Required.” Another ordinance would authorize an agreement for architectural survey services associated with a historic preservation grant. The third ordinance would amend the storage container ordinance.

The agenda for the Chillicothe City Council’s meeting September 23rd also includes a memorandum of understanding with the Bird Company regarding scooters.

