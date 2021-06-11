Chillicothe City Council to meet on Monday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a workshop for an overview of city finances before a regular meeting on Monday June 14. The workshop will be in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities meeting room at 5:30 that evening.

The council will consider ordinances at the meeting at 6:30 that would accept a bid for a street department pickup, approve a zoning change request for 72 Hickory, and amend city council meeting times from 6:30 to 5:30.

Other items on the agenda for the June 14 Chillicothe City Council meeting include special recognition of Eric Turner for his service on the Parks and Recreation Board, the American Tower lease agreement, and a closed session for real estate and employees and/or personnel.

