Chillicothe City Council to meet on Monday, June 13th

The Chillicothe City Council will consider ordinances regarding the Strand Hotel property on June 13th. The council will meet in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Meeting Room at 5:30 that evening.

One ordinance would authorize a gift agreement with Strand Properties, LP regarding the donation of the historic hotel property to the city. Another ordinance would authorize a development agreement with Zabka Properties, LLC regarding the redevelopment of the property.

Other ordinances to be considered include one that would amend an ordinance regarding a contract with the Livingston County Community Development Corporation, doing business as Main Street Chillicothe. The ordinance would increase the contractual payment by $6,000.

Another ordinance would authorize an agreement addendum with Allgeier, Martin, and Associates, Incorporated regarding engineering services for the construction plans as well as specification and bidding documents for the reconstruction of various projects.

The agenda for the Chillicothe City Council meeting on June 13th also includes a recommendation to reappoint Mel Gregg to the Railroad Board and a closed session for employees and/or personnel matters.