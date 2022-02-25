Chillicothe City Council to meet on Monday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council next week will discuss an ordinance that would approve the Missouri Firefighters Cancer Award Program.

The council will meet in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities meeting room on February 28, 2022, at 5:30 pm.

The agenda also includes annual service reports from the University of Missouri Extension Center, Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, and Grand River Multipurpose Center. There are also to be reappointments to the Planning and Zoning Board and Board of Adjustment.

A closed session is planned for the Chillicothe City Council meeting on February 28th to consider negotiations with employee groups.

