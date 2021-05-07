Chillicothe City Council to meet on May 10 at 6:30

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will consider several ordinances next week regarding bids, zoning, the sale of property, and contracts. The council will meet in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities meeting room on Tuesday, May 10, 2021, at 6:30 in the evening.

Ordinances involving bids would accept them for street improvements, the demolition of 1020 Cherry Street, concession supplies at Chilli Bay, and a cold planer/asphalt miller. Other ordinances would approve a zoning change from public use to mixed-use for the House of Prayer Rescue Mission, a service contract with OATS Transportation, a contract with Allgeier Martin and Associates, and a cooperative contract with Livingston County Community Development (Main Street) for the maintenance of the Silver Moon Plaza. Another ordinance would authorize the sale of 427 Reynard and 823 Jefferson.

The agenda for May 10th’s Chillicothe City Council meeting also includes a request for a street closing and permission to serve alcohol on a city street for an event in the Kelly Poling Arts District on October 8th and 9th. A closed session is also planned to consider real estate.

