Chillicothe City Council to meet on March 21st

Local News March 18, 2022 KTTN News
Chillicothe City Hall
The Chillicothe City Council will hold a closed session meeting and a joint meeting with the Board of Public Works next week.

The city council will discuss employees and/or personnel in the closed session at the Chillicothe City Hall on March 21st at 5:30 in the evening.

The city council and Board of Public Works will hold a budget workshop at the meeting at the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Office Meeting Room on March 22nd at noon. The agenda also includes reports from the electric superintendent, water resources superintendent, refuse superintendent, finance director, and general manager. An executive session is planned to discuss personnel matters.

A closed executive committee meeting for the Chillicothe Board of Public Works will be held after the meeting with the city council on March 22nd. The board will consider legal action and employees and/or personnel.

