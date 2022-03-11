Chillicothe City Council to meet on March 14

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a workshop and a regular meeting in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities meeting room on March 14th.

The proposed 2022-2023 budget will be discussed at the workshop at 5 o’clock that evening.

The council will consider multiple ordinances at the regular meeting at 5:30. One ordinance would accept Street Improvement Phase 2 bids. Others would approve a contract addendum with Allgeier Martin and Associates for the construction phase of the Phase 2 Street Improvement project and a contract with Allgeier Martin and Associates for general engineering services. Another ordinance would grant a conditional use permit at 1208 Northwood Terrace to operate a home-based dog training center. There is also an ordinance that would approve an annual contract with Rumery and Associates for economic development services along with reimbursement contracts.

Other items on the agenda include a resolution dedicating 100% of the one-cent special sales tax to the general fund, an appointment recommendation to serve on the Airport Board, annual service reports, and the Life Scan program for all employees on a yearly basis. The agenda for the Chillicothe City Council meeting on March 14th also includes a closed session for employees and/or personnel and sealed proposals or any documents related to a negotiated contract.

