Chillicothe City Council to meet on July 11

The Chillicothe City Council will discuss an ordinance that would accept a bid for 22 pro body kits to be used by the Chillicothe Police Department.

The council will meet in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Meeting Room July 11th at 5:30 in the evening.

Other items on the agenda include a recommendation for an appointment to the Historic Preservation Commission and discussion of approval of capital improvement sales tax expenditures for 2022-2023. A closed session is also on the agenda for employees and/or personnel and real estate.