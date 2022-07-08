Chillicothe City Council to meet on July 11

Local News July 8, 2022 Jennifer Thies
City of Chillicothe Website
The Chillicothe City Council will discuss an ordinance that would accept a bid for 22 pro body kits to be used by the Chillicothe Police Department.

The council will meet in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Meeting Room July 11th at 5:30 in the evening.

Other items on the agenda include a recommendation for an appointment to the Historic Preservation Commission and discussion of approval of capital improvement sales tax expenditures for 2022-2023. A closed session is also on the agenda for employees and/or personnel and real estate.

Jennifer Thies

