Chillicothe City Council to meet on Feb. 26, 2024

Eight ordinances will be considered by the Chillicothe City Council next week. The council will meet at the Chillicothe City Hall on February 26th at 5:30.

Some of the ordinances would designate a historical district overlay for 1111 and 1114 Trenton Street, authorize a contract for Chillicothe Municipal Utility tree trimming services, authorize a conditional sales agreement with Maxim Golf LLC regarding the lease purchase of 40 2020 EZGO lithium golf carts, modify Missouri Local Government Employees Retirement System benefits for the public safety departments, and establish a procedure for obtaining public input for certain distributions from the Capital Improvement Fund.

One ordinance involves a contract accepting the lowest responsible bid for mowing services to include nuisance properties, the police station, the police shooting range, the fire training center, and any other properties acquired by the city. Another ordinance involves a contract accepting the highest responsible bid for cash haying operation for one year on approximately 10 acres at the Chillicothe Area Industrial Park North along Route V. There is also an ordinance that involves a contract accepting the lowest responsible bid for 316 Edgerton demolition.

Other items on the agenda include methods to choose from for the police facility project, a fire department grant application for a rural pumper truck, and a Chillicothe Humane Society Annual Review and animal shelter improvement. Other annual reviews and requests for funds will be from the Chillicothe Area Arts Council, Main Street Chillicothe, the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Grand River Multipurpose Center.

A closed session for employees is also on the agenda for the Chillicothe City Council meeting on February 26th.

