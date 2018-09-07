Chillicothe City Council to meet Monday, September 10th

The Chillicothe City Council will consider an ordinance amending city code next week regarding the duties of the city administrator.

The council will meet at Chillicothe City Hall Monday evening, September 10th at 6:30 in the evening.

The agenda also includes discussion regarding an Eagle Scout Project involving the disposal of prescription drugs at the police station, a proposed recycling project in the parks, and recommendation to name the field at Shaffer Park the “Chuck Haney Field”.

Steve Schieber will also recommend reelecting John Marcolla, Jane Neal, and Betty Preston Steele to the Hedrick Medical Center Board.

An executive session is also planned.