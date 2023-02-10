Chillicothe City Council to meet February 13th

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will consider ordinances involving city code and a contract. The council will meet at the Chillicothe City Hall on February 13th at 5:30 in the evening.

One ordinance would amend city code for marijuana. Another ordinance would authorize a contract with Gilmore and Bell, PC regarding post-issuance disclosure compliance services for bonds and certificates of participation.

The agenda also includes annual service reports from Main Street Chillicothe, the Grand River Multipurpose Center, and the Community Resource Center.

