Chillicothe City Council to hold workshop at upcoming Monday meeting

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a workshop and its regular meeting Monday, June 25.

The council will discuss city finances during the workshop which begins at 5:30, with the regular meeting starting at 6:30.

The agenda includes ordinances accepting a bid for the demolition of a structure at 1560 Calhoun and regarding deeding property to Chillicothe Area Christian Builders, reappointment of Lou Cowherd to the Parks and Recreation Board, and appointment recommendation to serve on the Railroad Board.

An executive session is also planned to discuss litigation, real estate, and personnel matters.

