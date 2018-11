The Chillicothe City Council will hold a workshop and regular meeting at the Chillicothe City Hall Monday.

The workshop that evening at 5:30 regards health insurance bids and elected officials salaries for the 2019 to 2021 term of office.

The regular Chillicothe City Council meeting at 6:30 includes discussion and an ordinance accepting a health insurance bid.

The agenda also includes an appointment recommendation to serve on the Board of Adjustments as well as a closed session.