Chillicothe City Council to hold public hearing

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a public hearing regarding an ordinance amending a section of the zoning code. The hearing will be held during the city council meeting at the Chillicothe City Hall Monday evening, June 11 at 6:30.

Chillicothe City Clerk Roze Frampton reports the ordinance would eliminate prohibited uses of office space, allowing office spaces for rent, and allow existing plotted lot sizes to be a minimum lot frontage of 55 feet.

Other items on the agenda include an ordinance regarding an agreement with the Missouri Department of Transportation for the welcome signs, a resolution regarding conflicts of interest, and discussion on MoDOT signage for U. S. Highway 65 at First and Second Street and regarding a historical preservation ordinance.

The agenda also includes State Representative Rusty Black with special recognition of Chillicothe Fire Chief Darrell Wright as Fire Chief of the Year and an introduction of the Friends of the Park organization and goals for the parks.

An executive session is also planned.

