Chillicothe City Council to hold public hearing and regular meeting at the Chillicothe City Hall

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a public hearing and regular meeting at the Chillicothe City Hall on November 27th.

The public hearing at 5 o’clock is on behalf of the city’s Industrial Development Authority. It regards the proposed re-issuance or refinancing, for federal tax law purposes, of multi-modal health facilities revenue bonds series 2012, which were issued in an original principal amount of $28,365,000. The bonds were issued to provide funds to pay for constructing buildings, structures, facilities, fixtures, and equipment used at Hedrick Medical Center. The project is owned by the city and operated pursuant to an agreement with the Missouri nonprofit corporation Saint Luke’s Hospital of Chillicothe.

Written comments may be submitted before November 27th’s hearing. They may be sent to the City of Chillicothe at 715 Washington Street in Chillicothe, Missouri 64601, Attention: City Administrator.

The Chillicothe City Council will consider an ordinance at its meeting on November 27th at 5:30 that would approve certain modifications, documents, and actions related to the multi-modal health facilities revenue bonds.

Another ordinance to be considered would authorize the city to execute documentation needed to join Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association Health. A third ordinance would authorize the naming of an unnamed street in the Bell’s Addition to be known as part of Gale Street.