Chillicothe City Council to consider two ordinances on Dec 11

December 8, 2023
The Chillicothe City Council is set to consider two ordinances in its upcoming meeting. Scheduled for December 11 at 5:30 PM, the meeting will be held at the Chillicothe City Hall.

One of the ordinances on the agenda aims to rezone 104 Graves Street from a light industrial zone to a highway commercial/business zone. The change is expected to impact the area’s development significantly. Additionally, the council will deliberate on accepting a contract for the renovation of the Danner Park tennis courts. This renovation project is anticipated to enhance recreational facilities in the city.

The council’s agenda also includes a proposal from the Planning and Zoning Board and deliberation on an offer to purchase property at 615 Vine Street.

A closed session is also scheduled during the meeting. This session will address sealed bids and matters concerning individually identifiable personnel records.

