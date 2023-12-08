Chillicothe City Council to consider two ordinances on Dec 11

The Chillicothe City Council is set to consider two ordinances in its upcoming meeting. Scheduled for December 11 at 5:30 PM, the meeting will be held at the Chillicothe City Hall.

One of the ordinances on the agenda aims to rezone 104 Graves Street from a light industrial zone to a highway commercial/business zone. The change is expected to impact the area’s development significantly. Additionally, the council will deliberate on accepting a contract for the renovation of the Danner Park tennis courts. This renovation project is anticipated to enhance recreational facilities in the city.

The council’s agenda also includes a proposal from the Planning and Zoning Board and deliberation on an offer to purchase property at 615 Vine Street.

A closed session is also scheduled during the meeting. This session will address sealed bids and matters concerning individually identifiable personnel records.