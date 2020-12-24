Chillicothe City Council to consider three ordinances at next meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will consider three ordinances next week regarding a bid, an engineering contract, and a purchase agreement. The council will meet in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities meeting room on the evening of December 28that 6:30.

One ordinance would accept a bid for a new asphalt paver. Another would accept an engineering contract for the Simpson Park playground design and bid phases. The third ordinance would authorize a sale and purchase agreement with Scrap-All Properties.

Other items on the agenda include an appointment recommendation to serve on the CWU Board of Public Works, the Museum Loan Agreement regarding the 1955 LaFrance Fire Truck, and health insurance benefits. December 28th’s agenda also includes a work release agreement with the Chillicothe Correctional Center for 2021, a Chillicothe street assessment presentation and proposed plan, and a closed session to consider legal actions, real estate, and employees and/or personnel.

