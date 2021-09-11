Chillicothe City Council to consider ordinances at next meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will consider two ordinances next week that would approve the purchase of a dump truck for the street department and accept a maintenance agreement for storm sirens. The council will meet in the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities meeting room September 13th at 5:30 in the evening.

The agenda also includes the presentation and acceptance of the 2020-2021 audit, a request for the purchase of materials for a railroad spur improvement project, and Friends of the Golf Course funds.

Another item to be discussed is a recommendation to submit Betty Preston and Jon Marcolla to be reelected to the Saint Luke’s Hospital Chillicothe Board of Directors and submit Brian Englert for consideration to fill the vacancy of Board Member Jane Neal. A closed session is also on the agenda for the Chillicothe City Council September 13th to discuss employees and/or personnel.

