Chillicothe City Council to consider ordinances at Monday meeting

The Chillicothe City Council will consider three ordinances at a meeting next week regarding amending city code, a conditional use permit, and an agreement for street projects.

The meeting will be at the Chillicothe City Hall Monday evening January 14th at 6:30.

The ordinances would amend the section of city code involving designated floodplains, approve a conditional use permit for an event hall at 923 Waples Street, and approve an agreement with Allegier, Martin, and Associates for 2019 street projects.

The agenda also includes special recognition of Fourth Ward Councilman Paul Howard and Mayor Reed Dupy recommending the appointment of Pam Jarding to serve the unexpired term for Fourth Ward Councilman.

Other items on the agenda include a request for a craft beer event to be held on Webster Street, an updated street project list, and a presentation of equipment changes and updates at the fire and police departments.

An executive session is also planned.