Chillicothe City Council to consider ordinances and budget at Monday meeting

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a workshop and its regular meeting next week along with the Chillicothe Municipal Airport Advisory Board.

The workshop and meetings will be held at the Chillicothe City Hall with the workshop to discuss the 2019-2020 budget will be held Monday evening, March 11th at 5:30. The city council will then consider several ordinances during its meeting at 6:30.

The ordinances would accept a final plat for the McCormick Street subdivision, rezone block 10 lots 1 to 11 in the John Graves Fourth Addition, accept contracts for engineering services for street projects and with the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail, set admission fees for the Chilli Bay Water Park and park user fees for 2019 and 2020, and correct an ordinance.

Other items on the agenda include annual service reports from the YMCA, Summer Playground Association, Freedom Festival, and University of Missouri Extension Center as well as an executive session.

The Chillicothe Municipal Airport Advisory Board will meet Tuesday evening, March 12th at 5:15. The agenda includes a report from Manager Bill Kieffer.