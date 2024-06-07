Chillicothe City Council to consider 3 new ordinances at meeting

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe City Council is set to consider three ordinances at their upcoming meeting next week. The council will convene at Chillicothe City Hall on June 10 at 5:30 pm.

One ordinance aims to accept the lowest responsible bid for general concrete repairs. Another ordinance would authorize the mayor to execute a construction manager at-risk contract with Crossland Construction Company, Incorporated for the police facility project. The third ordinance proposes an agreement with Southern Bank as the city depository.

The meeting agenda also includes a bump-out request by the Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery. Additionally, a resolution will be discussed to establish a policy and procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interest for certain municipal officials. The council will also hold a closed session to discuss matters related to employees.

