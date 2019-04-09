Chillicothe City Council passes ordinance regarding City Administrator Darin Chappel’s employment contract

The Chillicothe City Council passed an ordinance during an executive session Monday evening that authorized an amendment to the employment agreement with City Administrator Darin Chappell.

The amendment involved automatically renewing Chappell’s contract each April 1st, commencing April 1st, 2021 for successive one-year terms. It also involved setting his annual base salary at $130,000 for each year of the initial two-year term. An executive news release shows that is an increase of $22,900 for Chappell’s base salary compared to what was set in April of last year.

The ordinance for the amendment was approved three to one with council member Denny Albertson voting no.