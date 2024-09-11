Chillicothe City Council moves forward with new police facility project

On September 9th, the Chillicothe City Council took significant steps toward the construction of a new police facility, entering into an agreement with Gilmore and Bell to serve as the city’s bond attorney. According to City Clerk Amy Hess, the estimated cost for the bond attorney services is $52,000.

During the meeting, the council discussed a financing plan for 25 years, following a session with Project Manager Nick Lawler from Hoeffer Welker, Construction Manager Mike Farrington from Crossland Construction, and Municipal Advisor Joey McLiney.

City Administrator Roze Frampton provided updates on the project, estimating total costs at $7,872,000. The project budget includes construction expenses, furniture, appliances, testing, inspections, contingency fees, design, and financing fees.

Subcontracting bids are expected to be submitted by the end of October, with the city planning to finalize financing after receiving a more guaranteed maximum price in November. Construction is expected to begin by the end of the year. Crossland Construction will announce a date for an event to meet with local subcontractors soon.

Additionally, the council approved two ordinances accepting the lowest bids for two city projects. Aaron’s Lawn Care and Landscaping, LLC was awarded a $59,075 bid for infield repairs and renovation at Chuck Haney Field, while Safe Slides Restoration, through Sourcewell Cooperative, secured a $112,780 bid for painting the slides at Chilli Bay Water Park.

The council tabled an ordinance related to an agreement with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission for grant writing and administrative services, with updates required for the contract. The council will revisit the matter at a later date.

City Clerk Hess also provided information on the next council meeting, scheduled for November 12th, due to the observance of Veterans Day on November 11th.

In other council business, Hess announced the upcoming April election filing dates from December 10th through 31st. She also noted two open positions on the Railroad Board and the Planning and Zoning Board. Interested residents can pick up applications at city hall or online.

Chillicothe Municipal Utilities began fire hydrant testing and flushing this week, while two street closures are planned for the homecoming parade on September 20th and the Kiwanis Kids Day Parade on September 21st.

City Auditor Allison Jeffries reported improving sales tax revenue figures, and Administrator Frampton noted several city projects nearing completion, including the Danner Park tennis courts. The airport’s self-serve gas project is finished and in use, and surveying for the stormwater project in the Hutchinson Addition has begun. Concrete street repairs continue on Lakeview, Country Club, and Glenwood drives.

Council Member Tom Ashbrook shared that engineers will inspect the creek and ditch behind the senior center. The council entered into a closed session for employee matters.

