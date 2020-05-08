Chillicothe City Council meeting agenda includes possible approval of funds for nine organizations

The Chillicothe City Council meets Monday night, May 11th at the city hall to discuss and possibly approve money for nine local organizations.

The meeting begins at 6:30 and will be held in the council chambers. Due to social distancing and a limited amount of space, the public will be invited to join the meeting by the use of teleconference. Instructions are available from city hall or in the meeting agenda announcement.

One ordinance is on the agenda for the council the acceptance of a bid for concession supplies for the parks department. Collectively and subject to city council approval, nine organizations are to receive a portion of $79,300. The list as proposed includes $30,000 for Main Street Chillicothe; $19,000 for the Grand River YMCA; and $13,000 to Summer Playground Association. Other funding amounts considered include $5,300 to Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce $5,000 to the University of Missouri Extension Center; $5,000 to Chillicothe fine arts council; $4,000 to the Freedom Festival; $2,500 to Community Resource Center; and $500 for the Riding for Our Veterans Rodeo.

An executive session for personnel also is listed for the Monday night council meeting at Chillicothe.

Due to the Memorial Day holiday on the fourth Monday this month, the next meeting of the Chillicothe City Council will be the following night May 26th.

