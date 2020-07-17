Chillicothe City Council hires officer from Trenton leaving three vacancies on Trenton police force

Action taken by the Chillicothe City Council in an executive session this week included the hiring of Seth Rorebeck from the Trenton Police Department as a full-time police officer.

Trenton Police Chief Rex Ross confirms Rorebeck has worked full-time and part-time at the Trenton Police Department since his initial hiring in 2003. Rorebeck’s last day with the Trenton Police will be July 25th.

Ross says that will leave three vacancies for the department. The vacancies do not include Jasmine Diab, who was wounded in the line of duty in June 2019. Diab is still considered an employee with the Trenton Police Department and is on workman’s compensation.

