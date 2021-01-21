Chillicothe City Council hires 911 dispatcher, police officer and firefighters

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Information has been released from executive sessions held by the Chillicothe City Council in December.

The council approved the hiring of a 911 dispatcher, a police officer, and two firefighters/emergency medical technicians during an executive session on December 14th. Jennifer Pyle was hired as a dispatcher, and Kemble Williams was hired as a police officer, both contingent upon a satisfactory physical and drug screen. Nathan Zabka was hired as a full-time firefighter/EMT/paramedic training officer, and James Logan was hired as a full-time firefighter/EMT as a paramedic trainee.

An ordinance was passed in an executive session on December 28th accepting a donation from WGW Rentals, LLC for real estate at 1020 Cherry Street. A Chillicothe City Hall representative says the property currently involves a condemned house. The building is to be demolished.

