Chillicothe City Council denies request to repeal ordinance regarding zoning

The Chillicothe City Council did not accept a request the night of Monday, August 31st to repeal an ordinance regarding rezoning.

City Administrator Darin Chappell reports 420 Martin Street was rezoned from R-3 to MU-1 about three weeks ago, and neighbors the night of Monday, August 31st night asked for the zoning to be reverted to how it was previously. The council explained the new zoning provides a greater degree of protection to neighboring property owners. The rezoning stays as MU-1 for 420 Martin Street.

The council approved an ordinance accepting bids for railroad bridges and railroad crossing repairs over Mitchell Avenue. Capital Railroad was approved to do three projects for $139,000.

The Historical Preservation Society requested funding to apply for a grant through the state for an architectural survey of historic buildings. Chappell says the grant requires a 40% match, and the request involved the city covering one-third of the match. The city will contribute about $3,400.

The council also approved Mayor Theresa Kelly’s recommendation to reappoint Matt Lent to the Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board.

There was no report from an executive session for legal actions and employees and/or personnel.

