Chillicothe City Council authorizes architectural services for police facility improvements

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe City Council took action on January 29 related to possible improvements for the police facility.

An ordinance was approved authorizing a contract with Hoefer Welker, LLC, for architectural services related to the police facility improvements. City Clerk Amy Hess reports the estimated cost for their services at $6 million. Additionally, the council approved an ordinance authorizing a contract with McLiney and Company for financial advisory services in financing the police facility improvements. The company will act as the financial advisor for the project, with a base fee of $5,000.

Another approved ordinance involved a contract with Terracon Consultants for geotechnical engineering services related to the police facility improvements, with expected costs of $19,700.

The council also passed a resolution declaring the city’s intent to reimburse itself for capital expenditures related to the police facility, with maximum net proceeds from obligations expected to reach $7 million.

Hess indicated that the city is exploring whether to make improvements to the existing police facility or to construct a new one. She emphasized that the city is at the initial stage of this process, and nothing has been finalized.

Other ordinances approved by the council include designating the building at 400 Third Street as a landmark, previously home to the Butcher’s Store, the first freestanding grocery store in Chillicothe.

An agreement was approved to authorize tax collection with Livingston County and certain elected officials for the collection of city taxes.

The council also authorized the Board of Public Works president to sign a Missouri Public Utility Alliance mutual aid agreement, as discussed by Matt Hopper from Chillicothe Municipal Utilities.

An ordinance to designate a historic district overlay for 1111 and 1114 Trenton Street was tabled until February 26. The properties include the Saint Columban Catholic Church and Rectory and the Bishop Hogan Memorial School campus, with further information required from the Codes Department.

Reappointments to city boards were made, including Eric Turner to Parks and Recreation, Cinthia Barnes Brobst to Planning and Zoning, and Patrice Robertson and Sharon Curry to the Chillicothe Housing Board.

A list of surplus items from city hall, fire, police, street departments, and the golf course was approved by the council.

Katie Hobbs presented an annual report and fund request for the Community Resource Center, highlighting its importance. The council has yet to act on this request.

Presentations from other entities requesting funds will be considered at future meetings, with the city auditor determining the allocation of funds.

Annual reviews were provided by Amy Supple on tourism and Nicholas Ledbetter on animal control, reporting on the progress made over the past year.

Related