Chillicothe City Council approves tractor and truck bids at May 28th meeting

The Chillicothe City Council approved ordinances on May 28th to accept the lowest responsible bids for a tractor with a boom and a pickup truck.

A bid from Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners on behalf of Tiger Mowers for a tractor with a boom for the Chillicothe Street Department was accepted at $165,046.41. This was the lowest of the three bids submitted.

For the Chillicothe Parks Department, a bid from Max Curnow Chevrolet Buick GMC was accepted for a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado one-and-a-half-ton four-by-four pickup truck, costing $58,295. This was the only bid submitted.

A request to install a bump out in front of the Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery was tabled until the next meeting on June 10th. The council wants to consult with City Administrator Roze Frampton, Mayor Theresa Kelly, and department heads, who were absent from the May 28th meeting.

The council also discussed the current bump out at Silver Moon Plaza. The fountains there have been leaking, and the decorative balls have been hit multiple times by vehicles. This matter was also tabled until the next meeting.

City Auditor Allison Jeffries requested approval to extend the current contract with Southern Bank regarding fees on items like returned checks and automated clearing house fees. If the rate changes look favorable, she will present an ordinance for an extension on June 10th.

City Clerk Amy Hess reported the city is working on bids for new copiers for city hall, the fire department, and the police department, as the current contract expires in July.

Council Member Tom Ashbrook inquired about bids for the Hutchinson stormwater project and the new industrial park project. Hess stated that the city has not yet gone out to bid, pending easement right-of-way agreements from residents for the Hutchinson stormwater project. Letters are to be sent this week with a return date of June 7th, after which the city can go out to bid.

Council Member Stacey Soper commented on the hometown hero banners and praised the renovation at the tennis courts.

Council Member Weston Baker noted the excitement surrounding the new pickleball courts.

Council Member Pam Jarding shared that residents have complimented the new play equipment at Danner Park.

The council then entered into a closed session for employee discussions.

