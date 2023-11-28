Chillicothe City Council approves three ordinances at meeting on November 27

The Chillicothe City Council approved three ordinances on November 27, at the council’s latest meeting.

One ordinance authorized the city joining Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association Health. City Clerk Amy Hess reports full-time city employees will receive health insurance through MIRMA.

There are two plans available, and the cost will depend on the type of coverage. Employees insurance will be paid up to $755 per month. They may choose a buy-up plan at their expense and/or add on children and/or a spouse.

Another ordinance involved multi-modal health facilities revenue bonds series 2012 for Hedrick Medical Center. Hess says the ordinance changed the rate for five years.

Information provided says the applicable spread is amended and reinstated. Applicable spread means 0% from the closing date until the initial indexed put date and 2.5% from the initial indexed put date until a change in the applicable spread made in accordance with a section of a supplement to bond documents.

The third ordinance gave a name to an unnamed street in the Bell’s Addition as part of Gale Street.