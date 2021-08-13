Chillicothe City Council approves the sale of old prison property

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Information has been released on action taken during an executive session of the Chillicothe City Council on August 9th. The council approved an ordinance regarding the sale of old prison property and the hiring of a street maintenance worker.

The ordinance authorized an option for the sale of real estate with MBL Development Company of Kansas City regarding about 5.6 acres of the old prison property. The total purchase price is $84,150, and MBL will receive credit for the option price of $5,000 at closing. If MBL does not receive financing, the option price will be retained by the City of Chillicothe. Alternatively, upon notice of approved financing commitment by the State of Missouri, MBL will notify the city and contribute an additional $10,000 into escrow towards the total purchase price.

The option will expire July 1st, 2022 unless MBL notifies the city that the state has approved the financing commitment, at which time the option will expire 90 days thereafter.

The contract closing is contingent on the City of Chillicothe providing a letter stating the land is zoned property for a senior housing complex, approval of a Phase 1 environmental study, and financing approval from the Missouri Housing Development Commission.

The council also approved hiring Jesse Blakely as a full-time street maintenance worker, contingent upon passing a physical.

