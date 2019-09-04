Chillicothe City Council approves separation agreement with Fire Chief Darrell Wright

The Chillicothe City Council approved an ordinance involving an employment separation agreement with the Chillicothe Fire Chief.

The ordinance authorized a contract with Darrell Wright regarding the agreement. The City of Chillicothe proposed Wright resign as of September 15th and be paid an amount equal to his sick leave until December 31st and his earned vacation pay.

The agreement said he has 1,043.6 hours of sick leave earned as of September 15th, is currently on sick leave, and is anticipated to continue on sick leave until his earned sick leave is used up.

The council voted four to zero in favor of the ordinance, which went into effect Friday. Councilmember Wayne Cunningham was absent. The agreement noted Wright was employed by the City of Chillicothe for 36 years, and 10 of those years was as Fire Chief.

The Chillicothe City Council hired Interim Fire Chief Eric Reeter as fire chief and director of emergency services earlier in August. Reeter’s hiring will go into effect on September 16th.